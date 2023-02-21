A new high-quality learning campus is set to help 1,000 residents into employment over 10 years after East Lindsey District Council gave planning consent.

The new Skegness TEC campus has been granted planning permission.

The new Skegness TEC campus will offer vocational skills training across a range of much-needed subjects and has been described as an 'economic game changer' for Skegness. It has been designed to ensure programmes will be developed to meet the needs of the local area.

The new learning facility is one of the transformational Connected Coast Town Deal projects for Skegness with the campus set to benefit from £14m in Town Deal funding from the government.The principal focus of the project is to create a new purpose-built college of further and higher education.

Ann Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of TEC Partnership, is leading on the campus development and is excited about the positive impact it will have on the local area, she commented: "The new Skegness TEC campus development is designed to enable a transformational employment and skills programme to tackle the net outward migration of talent and deliver local skills that match the economic vision for the area.

"The development of a college within Skegness is intended to drive up the levels of aspiration, improve local access to skills, training and employment, and support upskilling the local workforce."

Contemporary in design and advanced in functionality, the collaborative development of an exemplary Skegness TEC education facility will support the delivery of the highest quality learning in a range of disciplines including construction, engineering, hair and beauty, hospitality, tourism, sports, public services, health and social care, business, digital, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, renewables, electric vehicles and higher education.

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast said: "This new learning campus is an economic game changer for Skegness.

"Through the new state of the art learning offer, people will be able to gain the skills, knowledge, and training they need to access a whole range of employment opportunities. The new campus will enable people to achieve their ambitions, fulfil their potential, and aspire to more.

"We are proud to be working together to help to bring this new campus to our community, and we look forward to seeing the significant impact it will have for Skegness and the surrounding area."

Cllr Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council said: "The Skegness TEC provides a new learning and training opportunity for young people and adults to train in their vocations right here in Skegness without the need to travel to other towns to study.

"A Further and Higher education facility has been much needed in the town and is something I have been pushing for ever since I became a Councillor. I am very pleased that the £14m of Town Deal funding and the consent through planning permission is now able to make this vision a reality.

