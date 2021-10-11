Plans approved for Caistor Market Place building project

2 to 4 Market Place Caistor EMN-210410-143255001

As previously reported, working in partnership with Lincolnshire Co-op, Caistor and District CommunityTrust appointed Player Roberts Bell Architects as the design team to come up with the diverse and vibrant mixed-use development scheme, which will include the repair and conservation of the complex of historic buildings to form a new retail space, craft workshop and business units and holiday lets, as well as a community room / exhibition space.

Neil Castle, trust chairman said: “Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players that enabled the Heritage Fund to award us development funding, along with a grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund, we now have planning permission and we are finally getting closer to realising the dream of getting these empty buildings back to

contributing to the economic prosperity of the centre of Caistor.”

Over the coming weeks, the trust will be submitting applications to grant funding bodies for capital funding, as well as working on plans for the community to invest in the project.

It is expected, if funding applications are successful, the capital required will be in place by spring 2022, with work starting by early summer 2022.

If building works go to plan, the first businesses can expect to be in 2-4 Market Place by mid to late 2023.