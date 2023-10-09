Register
Plans for a new festive event 'like no other' in Boston this Christmas

A new Christmas-themed festival is coming to Boston this winter.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
A new festive event is being planned for Boston this year.

A decorated Christmas Tree festival will be held inside the iconic Stump this year, after Boston Borough Council announced they would be working in partnership with the church for the event.

A number of free Christmas trees will be available for the festival and community groups, schools and businesses are encouraged to take part.

The event is scheduled to take place over four days from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26. Participating groups can set up their decorated trees on the Wednesday before.

Adam Kelk, Head Verger and Commercial Manager at St Botolph’s Church, said: “We are delighted to be working with Boston Borough Council on this great community project. There are so many organisations and businesses in our town and this gives us an opportunity to celebrate them. What better setting than our very own Parish Church. ”

A spokesperson for the authority explained: “This festive season, we're inviting the entire community to come together and create a Christmas Tree Festival like no other.

"We're offering a limited number of Christmas trees absolutely free of charge on a first come, first-served basis. Don’t worry if you miss out on these, you can provide your own tree to decorate – please see our terms and conditions.

“Participating in this enchanting festival is as easy as completing the form at www.boston.gov.uk/xmastreefestival and returning to [email protected] expressing your interest. We can't wait to see the creativity and holiday spirit that you'll bring to our Christmas Tree Festival.”

They added: “Spread the word, and let's make this the most magical Christmas yet!”.

