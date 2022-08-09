Plans for a new service station near Lincolnshire Showground which could create up to 68 jobs submitted

Plans for a new service station on land next to the Lincolnshire Showground have been submitted

Aziz Patel, of Brookfield Property Holdings, and the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (the charity which owns and operates the Showground) said in an application to West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) that the land was currently used as a temporary car park for less than five days a year.

The new petrol station will include around 500sqm of retail space and an electric vehicle charging hub with eight rapid charging points.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least one of the drive-thru units would be a coffee shop.

Roof solar panels would also generate around 52kWp of renewable energy.

It will also include a car wash, a jet wash bay, an air/water bay, a vacuum bay and a fuel tanker stand.

A total of 16 customer parking spaces, including one accessible space, are to be provided for the petrol filling station facility, with 32 spaces to be provided as part of the drive-thru coffee shop, including two accessible spaces.

The planning statement submitted to WLDC said the proposals could create up to 68 jobs.

“This roadside services facility would deliver important new local transport infrastructure that will address a significant under-provision of vehicle refuelling/recharging facilities within the area and along this particular section of the A15,” said the documents.

“It will also increase local choice and competition for fuelling facilities.”

The developers added: “Whilst the A15 provides a strategic transport route for the locality and region, it currently lacks existing roadside service provision between Scunthorpe to the north west and Lincoln to the south.

“This matter is becoming of increasing importance as part of the transition from combustion engine to electric vehicles.”