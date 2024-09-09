Plans for asylum centre at RAF Scampton have been scrapped by the Government

​​After 18 months of protests and a lengthy legal battle, the Home Office has officially abandoned its plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton base

The £300 million regeneration of RAF Scampton could now be accelerated following the Government’s decision to scrap plans to convert the site into an asylum centre.

Coun Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat), leader of WLDC, has welcomed the news.

He said: “We have always been clear that the best use for this historic, key strategic asset was to unlock the potential to drive economic growth and prosperity in our place, for Lincolnshire and beyond.

“We can finally put to bed an incredibly difficult period for our community and focus time, energy and resource on this once in a generation opportunity to honour the heritage of this site through regeneration and the delivery of investment in jobs and skills.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of planning, regeneration and communities, added: “Work will now progress at pace to conclude the necessary contracting arranging and secure formal, long term access to the site.

“In the meantime, it will be important to work with the Home Office to ensure any works already completed on site can be decommissioned and removed sensitively so as to protect the heritage of the site.

“We recognise this period has been particularly tough for our community very local to Scampton.

“We are fortunate to have had the support and backing of local people who grasped from day one the huge potential in the future of this site and we want to build on our learning as we move forwards together.

“To this end, we are pleased to announce that working with Scampton Parish Council, a formal taskforce will be led by the council, engaging all key stakeholders as the masterplan for the site now moves forward.”