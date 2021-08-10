Plans for Boston May Fair to take place in August have been scrapped

Fun at the fair in previous years

Boston Council and the Showmen’s Guild say they may be able to run a smaller-scale event in Central Park, but say the decision to scrap the big event has been made ‘owing to a variety of factors affecting the delivery of the event’.

Plans had been revealed last month for a week long fair between Saturday 28 August until Saturday 4 September.

The event would have seen the town centre taken over by a variety of fairground attractions throughout the week.

But the decision has now been taken not to go ahead with the full fair this year. No further details of the factors behind the decision have been given.