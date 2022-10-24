The proposed site map for the withdrawn holiday park in Kirkby-on-Bain.

The 88 lodges were to be built in a disused quarry in Kirkby-on-Bain, but 46 objections were received from local residents, according to East Lindsey District Council’s planning website.

Many of the complaints warned about damage to the natural environment and issues from increased traffic.

The original designs by Boston-based Tribe Assets Ltd set out plans “develop a quality leisure park whilst showing respect for the distinctive rural character of the landscape.”

No reason is given for the withdrawal of the application.

The plans were originally submitted in July, and the council hadn’t made a ruling on them yet.

A resident on Wellskye Lane wrote in his objection: “What does it bring to the local people living here? Noise, pollution and increased traffic.

“It also eradicates any wildlife living there, and a significant loss of trees.”

Another resident said she feared for the “gentle natural scenery and peacefulness” which people currently enjoyed.

“While the expansion of tourism is a local aim, this should be done in a sustainable way. This development risks degrading the natural assets that draw people to the area in the first place.”

They added: “Wellsyke Lane in particular is very narrow with a dangerous blind bend. The local lanes are not built for this increase in traffic.”

Another resident argued there was already a surplus of leisure parks in the area.

“Woodhall Spa and the surrounding area already offer lots of accommodation of all types including log cabins and these places are already expanding rapidly.

"Therefore, I see no need for this development in such an unspoilt location.”