Plans for more than 400 caravans at Butlins in Ingoldmells approved

An extra 400-plus caravans will be added to Butlins in Ingoldmells after a plan for the expansion of the holiday camp was approved.

Butlins Skyline Limited applied to build up to 440 static caravans, including decking and car parking on the land west of its site in Skegness Road.

The plan also includes internal access roads, cycleways and footpaths, landscaping, water features and above and below ground infrastructure for holiday use.

East Lindsey district councillors backed the proposals at a planning committee meeting yesterday (September 4).

Hannah Witney, planning director at planning consultancy firm Litchfields, spoke on behalf of the applicant and told councillors that the static caravans would benefit the local economy.

She said: “Butlins in Skegness has been an important part of East Lindsey for more than 90 years.

“The application would be subject to a complex landscaping and environmental improvement plan.

“The development will lead to job creation during the construction and will benefit the local economy.

“This will also ensure the long-term economic development of the area.”

Councillors were told that the county council’s highways team had raised no concerns.

Coun Richard Cunningham (Independent), who represents the Skegness St Clements ward, said he supported the application but suggested more access points for emergency services should be added to the plans.

He said: “In this case, I can support this application. It’s good for Skegness and for the business but I do think there needs to be an extra access route for emergency services to use.

“We cannot have people stuck within 400 caravans and then one of them go up in flames.”

Coun David Hall (Labour), who represents the Louth North Holme ward, also said that he was also worried about a lack of access points to the site.

He added: “I’m worried that there only seems to be one access point for emergency services. I think that there’s meant to be more than one.”

Ms Witney said: “The NHS has been consulted on this proposal and they haven’t raised any concerns in respect to access points.”

But Coun Daniel McNally (Conservative), who represents the Marshchapel and Somercotes ward, said he supported the proposals.

He added: “If a big company wants to expand and improve the area, then I fully support that.”

The application has been approved subject to conditions, but councillors have asked the developer to look at putting in more access points for emergency services.