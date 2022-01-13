Plans for new flag poles to be erected in a bid to ‘boost local pride’

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said the aim was to “encourage everyone to have pride in where they live”.

Councillor Hill said: “We have so much to celebrate as a county and as a nation.

“This will particularly be the case in 2022 with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and plans for enhanced Lincolnshire Day celebrations.

“Flag-raising is just one way we will mark these and other events, but it’s symbolic of our proud history and strong future.”

The list of locations for new 6m high white glass fibre flagpoles includes Keily House, located in Gresley Road, Louth.