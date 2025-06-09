Plans for new food waste collection coming to West Lindsey next year

West Lindsey residents are set to benefit from a new weekly food waste collection beginning in 2026.

The government-mandated change will be the biggest shake-up to rubbish collection in the county since the introduction of wheelie bins.

The new collections are required to be carried out weekly from March 30, 2026, in the hopes of diverting recyclable waste away from landfill.

Households will receive two food waste caddies, one 5-litre indoor caddy (approx. 20x20x25cm) and one 23-litre outdoor caddy (approx. 30x40x38cm).

Both caddies feature lockable lids, designed to keep odours, wildlife and rodents at bay, and their space-saving design means they can sit on top of existing bins if needed.

Your food waste will be collected weekly, using dedicated vehicles – so there will be no mixing with other types of waste. Full collection details, including what to do on collection day, will be provided alongside your caddies when they’re delivered.

This food waste will be diverted from the Energy from Waste plant to a specialist anaerobic digestion facility, where it will be turned into biogas – a cleaner, natural energy source – and fertiliser used by local farmers.

Items that go into your caddy include all uneaten food and plate scrapings, meat and fish (raw or cooked) including bones, dairy products, tea bags and coffee grounds, rice, pasta and beans, bread, pastries, and cakes and raw/cooked fruit and vegetables, including peelings.

Properties which have communal rubbish bins will receive a 140 litre wheelie bin instead, and homes with more than six occupants can apply for extra bins.

Trials have been carried out in parts of the country to test the new service.

Andy Gutherson, Lincolnshire County Council's executive director of Place, said: “We’re really excited to be introducing weekly food waste collections across Lincolnshire.

“When this service reaches your area, we’d really encourage everyone to give it a go. Not only does it free up space in your general waste bin, but it also helps boost Lincolnshire’s recycling rates and puts food waste to good use.

“Instead of being burned for energy, your leftovers will be sent to a local anaerobic digestion facility where they’re turned into clean biogas and nutrient-rich fertiliser for local farmers.

“It’s a simple change that can make a big difference – for your household, your community, and the environment.”

The Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, which manages waste disposal for the county, is due to present details of the collections to City of Lincoln Council.

Its report says that while some councils won’t be able to meet the deadline due to the sudden demand for vehicles and caddies, Lincoln will hit the target.

Specifics of waste collection may also vary between councils who have different resources available to them.

The report says: “As this is a new service, it is accepted that there may be issues that have not been anticipated.

“If this proves to be the case, then further adjustment of the policy may be required after a period of settlement.”

The government has agreed to provide councils with funding towards this new responsibility, which was introduced under the Environment Act 2021.

However the report claims it is likely that the money won’t cover the full cost of the service.