Plans for new healthcare centre in Gainsborough had “lack of information”

Plans for a ‘healthcare centre’ in the heart of Gainsborough have been deferred by the council’s planning authority, requesting more information on the specific type of care that will be provided.

The application in question is for 11-15 Silver Street in Gainsborough, a currently vacant Grade II listed two-storey building formerly occupied by dessert shop Sweet Caroline’s, to convert the ground floor into a “health centre including a reception area, interview rooms, meeting rooms and staff well being facilities.”

The first floor of the building would also be transformed into two flats.

At West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday, July 17, councillors expressed concerns and frustrations at what they call a “lack of information” in regards to the application and use for the site.

The applicant is listed as Scorer Hawkins Architects, and the planning officer said those running the health centre would be an existing charity already providing services in Gainsborough and looking to move into a new unit, but the name of this charity was not disclosed.

Indeed, there is no reference to the level of healthcare provided, nor the provider itself, in the planning documents, with each piece of material produced by Scorer Hawkins Architects.

The debate began with rousing support of the development by Councillors Ian Fleetwood and Roger Patterson (both Conservative), the latter of which called it a “great addition” to the town of Gainsborough.

Coun Fleetwood said it being proposed as a health centre was a “really big plus” for locals, and said if this application was in Lincoln, it would “just be another pub or another coffee shop.”

However, planning chair and vice chairman of the district council, Coun Matt Boles (Liberal Democrat) said he was “really struggling” with this application due to how vague the details of the health facilities are.

He said: “I have concerns about its usage.

“I think I have a good understanding as to what it is going to be and I strongly believe within a town centre, straight opposite three pubs, is the wrong location for a facility of this sort.

“If it was going to be a general medical centre that was open to children, families, the elderly, then yeah sure, but I would still maybe argue the point that I have never seen a medical facility without car parking facilities.”

This was echoed by the committee’s vice chair Coun Jim Snee (Liberal Democrat) who stated that the term ‘health centre’ has “many arms to it with lots of different activities,” and until he knows “exactly what is going in there” he cannot support the application.

“I am not happy at all,” Coun Peter Morris (Conservative) declared, as he also recommended more clarity within the proposals, while Coun Tom Smith (Conservative) said it is “very difficult” to look at the “appropriateness” of a development if it does not have more information beyond the “broad envelope” of being a healthcare centre.

Coun David Dobbie (Liberal Democrat) said a health centre of any form should be considered as “a positive for the town to improve the life of the locals,” particularly in an area with “one of the lowest life expectancies in the district, and perhaps the country.”

Coun Smith added that he holds “no prejudice” over certain types of healthcare, but reiterated that the council is there to “make decisions that are uncomfortable” at times, and felt he could not support something without all the facts available.

Despite officer recommendations for approval subject to conditions, the committee voted almost unanimously (nine in favour, two against) of deferral upon request for further information from the applicant.