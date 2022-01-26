A planning application has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to build an Extra Care home, containing 48 apartments of mixed size, including 40 one-bed and eight two-bed apartments, with associated amenities, staff facilities and landscaping, at the site of the former Cedars Residential Home, based on Morton Terrace, Gainsborough.

The former care home was severely fire damaged in 2019, so was demolished for safety reasons. Since then the site has remained empty.

The development will feature ancillary and shared facilities including accommodation for support staff assisting residents and managing the day-to day running of the development, a communal lounge, residents’ bistro and hair and beauty salon.

An artists impression of what the new accommodation will look like

During the consultation period, which is currently still underway, people have expressed their support for the application.

One said: “Lovely quality materials, and this would blend in to the area.

"Good proposal idea, this would benefit Gainsborough indeed. Agreed build ASAP, currently the site is a mess.”

Another said: “I fully support this application, it is a perfect location for this type of development and meets the needs of the wider community giving residents their own home with assistance if needed.

"Providing support for both physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

And another said: “Please pass this application, we fully 100 per cent support this application.

"Nice to have someone spend a fortune and offer a service we need. The plan, materials, landscaping and jobs are needed.”