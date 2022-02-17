Plans for Rasen station withdrawn by applicant

As reported in the Rasen Mail earlier this month, the application for change of use was made by Lincolnshire County Council provide a day centre service for adults with a learning disability.
The supporting documentation said plans were for the centre to be open from Monday to Friday, serving between seven and nine people each day, alongside three or four members of staff.
However, notification of the withdrawal of the planning application has now been posted on the West Lindsey planning portal.
No further details behind the withdrawal have been made public.
For more details visit planning.west-lindsey.gov.uk/ and search for application number 144304
○ Built in 1848, Market Rasen Station is a Grade II listed building.
The building ceased to be in operation in the mid 1990s.
After 21 years, the building underwent a full restoration by the Lindum Group, thanks to funding of around £700,000, and was formally opened in December 2018 by HRH The Princess Royal.