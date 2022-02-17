Plans for Rasen station withdrawn by applicant

The main entrance which opens on to the heritage area EMN-220202-080226001

As reported in the Rasen Mail earlier this month, the application for change of use was made by Lincolnshire County Council provide a day centre service for adults with a learning disability.

The supporting documentation said plans were for the centre to be open from Monday to Friday, serving between seven and nine people each day, alongside three or four members of staff.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, notification of the withdrawal of the planning application has now been posted on the West Lindsey planning portal.

No further details behind the withdrawal have been made public.

For more details visit planning.west-lindsey.gov.uk/ and search for application number 144304

○ Built in 1848, Market Rasen Station is a Grade II listed building.

The building ceased to be in operation in the mid 1990s.