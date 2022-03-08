Plans progress to build 270 new homes in part of Sleaford

An impression of some of the Keepmoat Homes, overlooking a children's open space.

House builder Keepmoat Homes has taken on the scheme after purchasing the greenfield land (complete with planning permission) from Sleaford Property Developments.

At the time of writing, work was due to begin on March 7.

The project forms part of the Handley Chase sustainable urban extension to the town off London Road. It is expected to take five years to complete and will include a number of affordable rented homes provided by a local housing association.

The overall urban extension will feature 1,450 new homes, with plans also for such facilities as a new health centre, a community centre, a care home, and a new school.

As part of its commitment to building sustainable communities, Keepmoat Homes has also proposed plans for cycle and pedestrian routes linking to nearby Mareham Pastures Local Nature Reserve.

Shaun Fielding, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured planning consent for the Handley Chase site and look forward to the residential area serving as a wider community in the region, whilst promoting a more sustainable way of living. The development of 270 units seeks to provide first-time buyers, downsizers or renters in the area with expertly constructed new homes designed for modern living.

“We’re pleased to be supporting the local employment economy by attracting tradespeople and suppliers in the area, and we will be holding Meet the Builder events to engage potential contractors to carry out the work needed over the five-year period.”