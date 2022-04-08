Plans revealed for new leisure, learning and travel projects in Boston

An artist's impression of how the new leisure and learning complex in Boston will look.

The three projects are now one step closer to development after the Boston Town Deal Board developed a Town Investment Plan which secured £21.9m of funding.

The plans, which include a new learning centre, redevelopment of a leisure centre, and refurbishment of Boston Train Station - have now been approved by the board and Boston Borough Council.

Part-funded by the Boston Town Deal, the ‘Boston Leisure project’ will see a redeveloped Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex to provide additional facilities, utilising the public and training pools, under one roof.

A view of how the redeveloped Geoff Mulder Leisure Complex could look with its new central public space.

The council says this project will ‘provide the opportunity to transform the leisure provision’ in the town.

The Mayflower project (led by Boston College) will see the creation of a new multi-million pound learning centre located opposite the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex.

A council spokesperson explained: “It will become a bespoke learning centre for adults and further enhance and develop learning provision within the town through the rapidly expanding learning facility.

“The building will provide a unique and inspirational learning, business and community space and provide access for skills training, especially for digital skills, business development and support.”

An artist's impression of how the new Mayflower learning centre could look. Images supplied.

Together, it is hoped the Mayflower and Leisure projects will ‘create a unique leisure and educational space’, with the design incorporating a central public open space/piazza area.

The spokesperson added: “It will function as a single campus, offering an improved sense of place and enhancing the aspirations of all learners at the college.

“The projects offer the potential to derive significant positive outcomes for people in education/attainment, place-making, health and wellbeing and skills.

A £2.7m ‘extensive refurbishment’ of the Railway Station will include works to create a community space, a café, commercially rentable units, a new ticket office and much more, through a partnership with East Midlands Trains.

Boston Railway Station pictured as it currently looks - is set to get a £2.7million refurbishment.

The Town Deal have three key themes: ‘Skills and Aspirations, Sustainable Economic Growth and Pride in Place’.

The projects have been submitted this week to the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities and fall into each category to fulfil the Board’s aims.

Councillor Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council said: “This is an exciting time for Boston, as we look to enhance the offering for residents and communities by providing newly refurbished facilities within the town centre.”

Councillor Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said: “The provision of facilities within Boston will be further enhanced thanks to these projects, part-funded by the Boston Town Deal. For years, the training pool and public pool have been separated, but the Boston Leisure Project will bring them all under one roof and will include a new gym facility, changing village and much more.”

A new community space, cafe, ticket office and rentable units are among the things set for Boston Railway Station