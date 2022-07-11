The area for the proposed gypsy and traveller site near Kirton.

The application, submitted to Boston Borough Council, is for 14 pitches to be located on land to the south of Marsh Road, Sheldyke, near Kirton, for up to three years.

The application has been put forward by Zenith Planning and Design, whose planning statement reads: “The field is adjoined to the west by the Old Sea Bank and to the east by a small holding which is now in separate ownership. The site is currently used as grazing land. The surrounding land is in agricultural use.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The occupiers of the proposed pitches are member of the Traveller community who wish to live a more settled life due to either educational or health needs. They fall within the Government definition of Travellers as set out in Planning Policy for Traveller Sites (PPTS) (August 2015).

Boston Borough Council offices.

"It is not proposed to erect any permanent structures or to place static caravans on the site. The permission would relate purely to the siting of trailer caravans for residential occupation.”

The Environment Agency’s Long Term Flood Risk maps show that the site has ‘a high risk of flooding from rivers or the sea’ which the EA states is an annual risk probability greater than 3.3%.

The EA has recommended that ‘flood resilience measures are adopted to manage the risk of flooding’ stating: “These include the use of flood warnings, and the ability to evacuate the site when a Flood Warning is received.”