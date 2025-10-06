Plans submitted for next extension to Gainsborough includes nearly 300 homes

Plans for part of a new Gainsborough neighbourhood have been submitted.

The ‘Northern Neighbourhood’ near Thonock Park Golf Club will be built in stages until it reaches 2500 homes.

Initial approval for 295 homes across 20 hectares was given in 2020.

Developer Stonebridge Homes has now filled detailed plans with the layout and design of the homes it wishes to build.

The properties would be of various sizes, including 24 two-bedroom apartments, 93 three-bedroom apartments, 97 four-bedroom apartments, and 81 five-bedroom apartments.

The application’s website says the building materials and designs will “reflect the local character of Gainsborough” and be energy efficient.

Artist’s impressions show several open spaces around the site, including a park to the south-east.

Planning documents say that 12 responses have been received from local residents, who were mainly concerned about road safety and the impact on local services.

However, the planning committee won’t be able to take these factors into account when making a decision.

A total of 129 acres has been allocated for Gainsborough’s northern neighbourhood, with 1500 homes expected to be constructed by 2040.

Outline permission has already been given to 750 properties in earlier phases.

Thonock Park is one of Lincolnshire’s ‘sustainable urban extensions’ which aims to expand a town’s footprint in a controlled way, ensuring the new homes have the necessary infrastructure.

The government has pledged to deliver 1.5million homes by 2029 to deal with a shortage of housing.

The latest development is available for comments on West Lindsey District Council’s website, and will be determined at a later date.