​Delegates were invited to a tour of the proposed community hub in Hemswell Cliff

Plans to create a community hub to host activities and events in Hemswell Cliff have taken a big step forward.

​Councillors were invited for a tour to see firsthand how the Broadcast Engineering Conservation Group (BECG) is planning to turn Studio 2, located within the Broadcast Engineering Museum on Capper Avenue, Hemswell Cliff, into a focal point for village life.

The tour not only highlighted the physical space but also illustrated the community-driven vision behind it, underlining how the new facility will be used to foster social interaction, educational opportunities, and cultural activities.

Paul Marshall, chair of the BECG, emphasised the importance of this development for the local community.

He said: “This is not just about creating a meeting space; it is about giving the people of Hemswell Cliff a place to come together, build connections, and grow as a community.

“The tour highlighted the potential of Studio 2 to truly enhance the quality of life in the village.”

The project has been funded by a £100,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation.

West Lindsey District Council has played a key role in supporting the project, both in helping secure funding and in providing additional financial backing.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, ward Member for Hemswell Cliff, said: “When I joined West Lindsey District Council in 2010, we started a long journey. Since then, we have achieved so many things, but there is still more to do. I really hope the community can come out here and support this.”

During the tour, Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning, Regeneration, and Communities at the council commented on just how far the building and the project has developed.

She said: “Seeing the space up close really brings home the value of this investment. This will be a legacy for Hemswell Cliff, fostering social cohesion and ensuring that future generations have a vibrant place to gather and thrive.”

If you would like to visit the site open days are taking place on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, or you can visit by arrangement by emailing [email protected].