Plans to create directory of warm spaces in East Lindsey

This winter, despite the support given by Government, people in East Lindsey will be forced to make tough decisions about when and what they eat, and when they can afford to heat their home.

East Lindsey District Council is now planning to work with local partners to create a network of Warm Spaces, a group of places where local residents can come together to stay warm and perhaps enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit to avoid heating their homes for a time.

A spokesman for ELDC said: “Our intention is to create a directory of all the places available to our residents across the public, private, health and voluntary sectors so that anyone who is in the cold knows where they can go to get warm, stay warm and enjoy a little company and some hot refreshments.

“We know that many of our partners across East Lindsey already provide different types of facilities and offerings, so if this is you, we're asking you to consider registering your facilities and/or services with us so we can create a Warm Spaces directory and begin to let our residents know how to access the Warm Spaces near them.”

Warm Space participants will be expected to adhere to their own safeguarding policies, and ensure that all staff and volunteers are briefed on these procedures.

One such planned warm space will be in Trusthorpe at the village hall, as the committee ahve just relaunched the newly revamped village hall and want to offer a warm space to the community.

“We want the hall to be the hub of the community,” secretary Kim Parrinder said, “We’re going to offer the hall as a cosy space where people can come and sit in the warm and read so they don’t have to worry about heating their own homes for the day.”

The committee are in the process of registering their Warm Space.

If you want to offer a Warm Space, you will be asked to sign up to the Warm Space Charter, which is intended to help local people who want to use the Warm Spaces to know what to expect when they step across the threshold of a Warm Space building; a guarantee of respect, dignity and warmth.