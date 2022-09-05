Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lindsey District Council has appointed Dom Latham Ltd to carry out surveys of land at Caskgate Street and the Market Place.

Surveyors will assess the opportunities and understand any possible issues at the sites.

They will carry out the work on Monday, September 12, until Friday, September 16. During this time motorists are advised that traffic management arrangements will be in place whilst the surveys take place. This is to provide a safe environment for the workers to carry out the crucial work.

The current greenery and sitting space next to the river at Caskgate Street

The council launched the £18 million ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’ project, which builds on the Invest Gainsborough Programme of work.

The plans were given a huge boost thanks to £10 million grant awarded to the Council from Central Government, as part of the ‘Levelling up’ Programme.

Leader of the co uncil, Coun Owen Bierley is delighted that preliminary work is set to take place for the park and green spaces in the town.

He said: “Our future ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’ programme presents a great opportunity to deliver on West Lindsey District Council’s ambition for the next phase of Gainsborough’s growth.

“Work is being done to create a green public realm – including a new Pocket Park along the riverside, improvements to the existing park and redesigning the use and streetscape of the Market Place.

“The creation of the new parks and improved green spaces in the heart of the town will be brilliant places for our communities to enjoy, and regenerating the town centre will mean that residents will have less need to travel out of town for leisure and shopping.”

As part of the work, the Council will be consulting with members of the public who currently use the spaces to see how they would like to use them going forward.