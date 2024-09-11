Welton Aggregates Ltd has submitted a planning application to Lincolnshire County Council to extend its Highfield Quarry near Spilsby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which produces a range of construction aggregates and agricultural lime for markets across eastern and northern Lincolnshire, currently holds planning permission for mineral extraction until 2042. However, reserves are expected to be exhausted well before this date.

The company hopes to expand operations into agricultural land located immediately northwest of the quarry, citing the “depletion of the permitted reserves and the absence of any long-term alternative sources”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the proposed four-hectare extension will secure the continued supply of primary aggregates. Of this, chalk will be extracted from three hectares, expected to yield approximately 950,000 tonnes of saleable mineral.

The quarry produces a range of construction aggregates and agricultural lime

In its planning statement, the firm explained: “In order to secure the future of the quarry the applicant is seeking planning permission to extend the quarry into adjacent agricultural land, releasing approximately 950,000 tonnes of saleable chalk which will be worked as an extension to the existing quarry.

“The extended site will utilise the existing quarry infrastructure and will be worked and restored over a period of eight years. Extraction will take place at the same rate as the existing quarry and the development will not therefore result in any increase in traffic movements. ”

In the south of the county, another proposed quarry expansion has recently caused a stir, leading to a mass protest involving more than 100 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breedon Group has proposed replacing its existing quarry with a new sand and gravel site near West Deeping.

The firm insisted it was following due process, stating that the land is an allocated site within Lincolnshire County Council’s minerals and waste local plan.

However, protesters claimed that 50% of the land in the parish had already been mined and that the new quarry would increase that figure to 75%.