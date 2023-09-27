Plans to expand historic hotel in Skegness are approved
As reported, he Vine Hotel applied to East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) last year to demolish existing outbuildings and and a storage unit and erect three buildings to provide overnight holiday accommodation.
Skegbess Town Council Planning Committee strongly objected to this application , stating it was ‘not in keeping with the
heritage value of the site.
They clamed “The proposed development is overbearing in nature and is over intensification of holiday accommodation in a residential area. The proposals would have an adverse effect on the residential amenity by reason of traffic generation, noise and loss of privacy.”
However, in approving the expansion, ELDC said the Local Planning Authority had worked with the applicants and their agent in a positive and pro active manner to seek solutions to issues arising, prior to and during consideration.
The decision was noted at the last meeting of Skegness Town Council.