Plans to improve festive lights in Skegness Tower Gardens
The reason for the delay is the ‘uncertainty’ surrounding further Town Deal plans for Lumley Road, such as more premises replacing shop fronts and other improvements, including street furniture and the possibility of planting new trees’.
The cost of the reduced offering on the same terms and conditions as previously is £16,212 – a saving against the budget of £9,788 in the current year.
Town clerk Steve Larner explainec the Town Deal plans were ‘at an early stage’ and until they are further developed it would be difficult to understand if and how they might affect future town centre illuminations.
He said: “To come up with a potential interim solution, the contractor who provided the 2023/24 lights has been contacted and a price has been presented that would provide the same illuminations for Lumley Road and the usual Christmas Tree and a single banner by Kirks in the High Street.”
However, he said due to failing infrastructure and issues relating to permissions on recently developed properties, no other lighting in the High Street will be possible this year.
Mr Larner suggested the savings could provide a useful contribution towards the purchase or hire of additional equipment in respect of grass cutting.
The town council took back responsibility for verges from Lincolnshire County Council after public pressure.
However, Coun Steve Kirk came up with another idea for the lights contacts savings.
He suggested improving the festive lights in Tower Gardens, which has been limited to a tree previously. Councillors agreed this was a good idea.
