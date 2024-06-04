Plans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Horncastle
Thursday, June 6, will be the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the day that ultimately turned the tide in World War II.
Several stores in the town centre have already decorated their windows with special displays to mark the 80th anniversary.
Horncastle & District Royal British Legion, with the support of the Horncastle Town Council, will begin two days of commemorations on Thursday with a short memorial service at the Horncastle War Memorial Centre at 11am, with a one minute silence and the traditional playing of the Last Post, which members of the public are invited to attend.
Then on Thursday evening at 7pm, a Remembrance Parade will take place at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle.
The parade will be led by a Highland Piper, followed by standard bearers and 80 representatives of local youth organisations, each carrying a lighted lantern to mark the 80 years.
The parade will proceed around the churchyard and come to halt at the main door of the church to allow spectators to enter the church.
Following the service, the Highland Piper will lead the parade back out of the Church and into the rear garden of Horncastle’s Community Centre, where the Horncastle Lions are providing a barbecue.
At 9.15pm a beacon will be lit and a special prepared piece of prose will be read out, as it will around the UK at this time.
Then on Friday (June 7), a D Day Remembered concert by Banovallum Brass and vocalist Claudia Bush is being held in Stanhope Hall, starting at 7.30 pm. A raffle and specially designed D-Day80 pins will be available.