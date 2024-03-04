Plans to raise plot of land in Saxilby approved despite community concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While acknowledging concerns from the community, members of the council’s Planning Committee ultimately decided to approve the development on West Bank.

After receiving approval to construct a replacement property and a new detached garage on what has been described as a “self-build” plot, applicant Giles Kirk later sought permission to elevate the land back to its original state to make it more usable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, neighbours raised concerns that this alteration could increase the likelihood of flooding in adjacent properties and fields, claiming that the area is a known flood plain.

Plans to raise a plot of land in Saxilby have been approved despite community concerns

During the meeting, Mr Kirk refuted these concerns, stating: “There is no historical evidence the site was or wasn’t used as a borrow pit.

“Also, there is no evidence to suggest that filling this land in would cause further flooding elsewhere.”

Despite her initial objections to the proposal, ward Coun Jackie Brockway (Conservative) confirmed: “Whilst it is true that it floods, it has never been designated a formal flood plain.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past few months local residents living along West Bank have called for help due to the worsening condition of their road and riverbank, which threatens to leave them isolated.

They attribute the damage to the road and riverbank to the heavy traffic of delivery trucks servicing local businesses and tankers accessing Anglian Water’s sewage works at the end of the road. Many living in the area are concerned that ongoing construction will exacerbate the situation.

Saxilby Parish Council was just one of the objectors that raised this point, stating: “There is an anticipated impact with the amount of HGV movements along West Bank, which is a single-lane road.

“There are no passing places. The construction traffic could cause instability of the bank alongside the canal if vehicles try to pass each other.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonetheless, following a site visit, Coun John Barrett (Conservative) proposed that the application be approved.