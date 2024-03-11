Plans to transform the public convenience block to a café have been approved

The plans are part of the ‘Thriving Gainsborough’ regeneration programme of work.

Planning permission was approved by councillors at a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, February 18.

The council was successfully awarded £10 million from Central Government as part of the ‘Levelling up’ Programme to regenerate the town, with work ongoing since 2022 as part of the Public Realm strategy.

Last year the council allocated £1.2 million towards public green spaces including Whitton Gardens and the former Baltic Mill site where Caskgate Street meets Silver Street and Bridge Street.

The plans for Whitton Gardens include transforming the public convenience block to a café, with procurement announced in due course.

Improvement works have started at Whitton Gardens and will include tree works, shrubbery removal, installation of outdoor chess table, footpath improvements, painting and decorating and planting.

The park and car park are expected to be closed for nine weeks until Friday, April 26, at the latest, for the work to be conducted in a safe and timely manner.

The site will be fenced off throughout the duration and closed to the public, however, the Riverside car park will remain open at full capacity throughout the duration of the works.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council and Gainsborough ward member, said: “It’s great to see that not only has planning been granted for the WC conversion, but work has started on site.

“Enhancing our green spaces and transforming the WC into a café will be integral in our Thriving Gainsborough programme.

“We know how important Whitton Gardens is to both our residents and visitors and we cannot wait to see it in all its glory when completed.”