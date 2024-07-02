Planting out to make town bloom

The town has become known for its magnificent display of flowers throughout the summer and it is all thanks to a loyal band of ‘Caistor in Bloom’ volunteers.

Things got underway on June 14, with the first phase being the Market Place. John and David from Carr Lane Nurseries arrived with hundreds of plants and in no time at all the volunteers had them all in position.

Since then, hanging baskets and the focus displays have been completed, together with the new wagon at Caistor Top.

Michael Galligan heads up the volunteers. He said: “It is a magnificent sight to see Caistor over the summer and it attracts many visitors. Thank you to everyone who willingly gives up their time to help – they’re a great bunch.”

