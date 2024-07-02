John and David from Carr Lane Nurseries delivered the flowers for volunteers to plant.John and David from Carr Lane Nurseries delivered the flowers for volunteers to plant.
Planting out to make town bloom

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
A team of dedicated volunteers have been out and about making Caistor blossom once again.

The town has become known for its magnificent display of flowers throughout the summer and it is all thanks to a loyal band of ‘Caistor in Bloom’ volunteers.

Things got underway on June 14, with the first phase being the Market Place. John and David from Carr Lane Nurseries arrived with hundreds of plants and in no time at all the volunteers had them all in position.

Since then, hanging baskets and the focus displays have been completed, together with the new wagon at Caistor Top.

Michael Galligan heads up the volunteers. He said: “It is a magnificent sight to see Caistor over the summer and it attracts many visitors. Thank you to everyone who willingly gives up their time to help – they’re a great bunch.”

There was a job for everyone: Neil sorted the pots ready to be reused

1. Sort and reuse

There was a job for everyone: Neil sorted the pots ready to be reusedPhoto: Dianne Tuckett

Caistor in Bloom lead Michael Galligan with one of the volunteers.

2. Planting out

Caistor in Bloom lead Michael Galligan with one of the volunteers.Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Streets were swept to clear any stray earth after planting

3. Tidy up

Streets were swept to clear any stray earth after plantingPhoto: Dianne Tuckett

Gordon Rogers got planting high above the shops

4. High and low

Gordon Rogers got planting high above the shopsPhoto: Dianne Tuckett

