Planting up Rasen market place

Volunteers get to work in the market place

Around 15 people turned out last week to fill the planters which now mark off a central part to the front of the market place.

The planters are part of the donation to the town by West Lindsey District Council through the Welcome Back Fund.

Market Rasen Mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney, said: “The market place can now be seen to be entering its new look.

“Thanks go to everyone who came along to help set the planters up.

“This area will help the market place become a better community space for all to use and will also look more attractive from the main street”

Market Rasen Town Council is in the process of purchasing the market place and is looking to introduce a one way system for vehicles and more structured parking.

Coun Bunney added: “We want to see the market place as the centre point for the town and this will certainly be the case with activities being organised this year, in particular for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.”

The new layout got its first use on Saturday with the first pop-up market of the year.

Another market is planned for Saturday, March 26.

Market Rasen Town Council has applied for a Jubilee event grant of £700 from West Lindsey District Council for the planned public events over the extended bank holiday in June.

A number of groups within the town are coming together to provide a programme of events.

The ‘Bloomin’ Market Rasen Festival’ will run from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Celebrations will begin in the market place on the Thursday, when the national beacon lighting will take place at 9.45pm. It is hoped to provide some entertainment leading up to the beacon lighting.

On the Friday, a family fun event is being planned by Market Rasen Cricket and Football Club down at Rase Park.

Saturday will see the Lions Gardeners’ Market, as well as craft fair in the Festival Hall.

Finally, on the Sunday, a community walk will be followed a picnic in the market place, with street parties also being encouraged.