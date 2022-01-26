Plaque to honour firefighter who died trying to save woman and child from Gainsborough fire

Malcolm Kirton, who was based at Saxilby fire station, was aged 38 when he died fighting a fire at a large furniture and carpet store in Gainsborough on February 2, 1992.

It had been reported that a young mother and child were inside the store, and Malcolm and a fellow firefighter went in to search for them.

Both suffered with extreme heat exhaustion and Malcolm was found by an emergency breathing apparatus crew, collapsed inside the store.

A plaque is being unveiled to commemorate Malcolm Kirton. Photo from Fire Brigades Union.

However, it was later found that the mother and child had in fact earlier managed to escape through a window.

The new plaque will be placed near to the site of the store.

It is part of the Fire Brigade Union’s Red Plaque scheme, which aims to commemorate firefighters who die in the line of duty. It will be unveiled on the 30th anniversary of Malcolm’s death.

The unveiling is taking place near the Elm Cottage Pub on Church Street, Gainsborough, on February 2, beginning at 1pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union vice-president and executive council member for the East Midlands, said: “Leading Firefighter Malcolm Kirton was a popular firefighter and loving family man with two young children.

"He gave the ultimate sacrifice in trying to save the lives of others.

"His bravery and what he gave cannot be forgotten, and this plaque will help to ensure this is the case.”

Ben Selby added: "It will have a prominent position in the local community, and will be a fitting tribute to Malcolm.”

Family members of Mr Kirton, some of his firefighter colleagues, national Fire Brigades Union officials and local civil dignitaries will be present at the plaque unveiling.