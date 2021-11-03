Horncastle Under 14s need ?6,000 to go to a tournament in Paris. EMN-210111-092510001

Horncastle Town FC’s Under 14s girls team is aiming to play in the Europa Cup 2022 in Paris and they need to raise £6,000 in order to attend.

The tournament attracts budding young footballers from across the continent, and is scheduled to take place at Paris St Germain’s stadium, Parc des Princes, from May 20 to 23.

The participating teams play five games each, and will also get to visit the players’ changing rooms, line up in the tunnel and run out onto the pitch to the Champions League anthem, as well as enjoying a trip to Disneyland Paris as part of the trip.

Horncastle U14s coach, Jamie Town, said it would be a dream come true for the girls to take part in the tournament. The girls are already full of fundraising ideas, wanting to hold cake stalls and tombolas to raise the money,” he said.

“We’re not aiming to just get there on donations alone, the girls know they need to work as hard off the pitch as we do on the pitch to make their dream come true.”

Jamie said the aim was not only to help the girls realise their dream of playing at such a prestigious tournament, but also to instil the importance of team work and friendship.

“It’s more than just playing ability, but about respect for each other and having the right attitude.”

If any businesses or residents would be interested in offering help to the girls to make their dreams come true, get in touch by emailing Jamie at [email protected]

Alternatively give Jamie a call on 07770 964804.