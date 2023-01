An urgent appeal has been launched by Lincolnshire Police after a 57-year-old woman went missing from Gunby last night (Thursday).

Caroline is missing from the Gunby area.

Caroline went missing from the Station Road area of Gunby yesterday evening, and your help is needed to find her.

She is described as 5 foot 6, with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark blue joggers, dark blue top, a long blue coat with a fur trim and black patent boots.

Advertisement