An urgent appeal is being launched to find a teenage girl.

Ellie is missing and was last seen in the Horncastle area.

Ellie, 13, was last seen in the Horncastle area, and is around 5”6 and is thought to be wearing a school uniform – a black blazer with a black tie with yellow diagonal stripes.

She may also be wearing a black/navy/purple coat with a fur hood.

Lincolnshire Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to make sure she’s safe.