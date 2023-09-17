PLEASE SHARE: Have you seen missing Ellie?
An urgent appeal is being launched to find a teenage girl.
Ellie, 13, was last seen in the Horncastle area, and is around 5”6 and is thought to be wearing a school uniform – a black blazer with a black tie with yellow diagonal stripes.
She may also be wearing a black/navy/purple coat with a fur hood.
Lincolnshire Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to make sure she’s safe.
Anyone with any information that will help police find Ellie should call 101, quoting the PID number 332061.