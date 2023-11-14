PLEASE SHARE: Have you seen missing Ellie?
Ellie was last seen in the Horncastle area around midday yesterday (Monday).
She has long dark hair with blonde highlights and was wearing a black skirt and a black blazer when she was last seen.
A police spokesman said: “We have officers searching for Ellie and are growing increasingly concerned for her.
“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that will help us find her or anyone who knows where she is.”
If anyone knows Ellie’s whereabouts, or has any information which may help find her, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 182 of November 13.
You can also pass on information through the independent charity Missing People, by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing [email protected] an emergency, always call 999.