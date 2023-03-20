Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

PLEASE SHARE: Have you seen missing Jennifer?

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Louth this morning (Monday).

By Rachel Armitage
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:12 GMT
Jennifer has been reported missing from Louth.
Jennifer has been reported missing from Louth.
Jennifer has been reported missing from Louth.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in finding Jennifer, who was reported missing from her home in Louth.

She is described as 5’1, with dark curly hair and of mixed ethnic background, wearing a grey coat, black leggings, black adidas trainers with neon pink laces and carrying a Vans branded leopard print rucksack.

If you believe you have seen Jennifer, or you have any information to help police to find her, please call 101 quoting incident number 51 of 20 March.

You can also email [email protected]