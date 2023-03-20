A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Louth this morning (Monday).

Jennifer has been reported missing from Louth.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in finding Jennifer, who was reported missing from her home in Louth.

She is described as 5’1, with dark curly hair and of mixed ethnic background, wearing a grey coat, black leggings, black adidas trainers with neon pink laces and carrying a Vans branded leopard print rucksack.

If you believe you have seen Jennifer, or you have any information to help police to find her, please call 101 quoting incident number 51 of 20 March.