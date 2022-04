No Caption ABCDE EMN-220414-091259001

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall with a slim build, pale complexion and shaved sort dark hair.

It is unknown what kind of clothing he would be wearing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He may still be in the local area, and there is also a chance he has travelled to the Bridlington area.

Police are concerned and would like to know he is safe and well.