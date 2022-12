A much-loved cat has been missing for more than a week, and your help is needed to bring him home.

Teddy the cat is missing from the Canal Close area of Louth.

Black moggy Teddy went missing from him home in the Canal Close area of Louth at around 11am on Monday (November 28).

Teddy is a house cat, and escaped out of his owner’s back door and this is his first time venturing outside, so he is likely to be scared and lost.

Teddy is a pure black cat and is wearing a silver glittery collar.