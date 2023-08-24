Register
An urgent appeal is being launched to find missing labrador puppy Winnie, who is missing from Mablethorpe.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
Have you seen missing Winnie?

Winnie escaped from her garden on Mile Lane (postcode LN12) this morning (Thursday) and her owners are desperate for news.

She is wearing a navy blue collar with an ID tag, and is microchipped.

Beauty’s Legacy - Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare, a charity that helps reunite lost and stolen animals with their owners is appealing for members of the public to help bring Winnie home – please DON’T call her, chase her, or try to grab her as she will run away.

Instead, call Lisa Dean at Beauty’s Legacy on 07866 026343 quoting Winnie’s location.

You can also call 07714 807250, or 07908537374.

