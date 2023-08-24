Winnie escaped from her garden on Mile Lane (postcode LN12) this morning (Thursday) and her owners are desperate for news.

Beauty’s Legacy - Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare, a charity that helps reunite lost and stolen animals with their owners is appealing for members of the public to help bring Winnie home – please DON’T call her, chase her, or try to grab her as she will run away.