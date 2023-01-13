A family is urgently appealing for information after their dog went missing from their home near Alford.

Alfie is missing from the Withern area.

Murphy, an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, disappeared from the garden of his family’s home on the main road in Withern at 2 pm yesterday (Thursday) after the gate was found open.

Whether the wind blew it open or it was opened on purpose is unknown.

Murphy is a rescue dog and is wearing a black collar.

Alfie is missing from the Withern area - he has a white speck on the back of his neck

He is brindle, with a grey muzzle and white chest, white flecks to his paws and a distinctive white tick to the back of his neck.

Beauty’s Legacy, a charity which reunites lost dogs with their owners, are now appealing for anyone that saw or heard anything relating to Murphy disappearance to get in touch.

Spokesman Lisa Dean said: “If anyone was driving in the main road area with dashcams please check your footage. If you live in Withern and have video doorbells or CCTV, please check the footage to see if we can pick him up in the area.”

If you see Murphy, don’t call him, whistle or try to chase him – but drop low to the ground and tempt him with food.

