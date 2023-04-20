Register
PLEASE SHARE: Have you seen Springer Spaniel Isla?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information that will assist in the recovery of a missing dog, who is believed to have been taken from Louth.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Isla is missing from Louth.Isla is missing from Louth.
Isla is missing from Louth.

Isla the white and brown Springer Spaniel was last seen around 11pm yesterday (Wednesday) on Eastfield Road, before she jumped the fence from her garden and was picked up by the unknown offender.

The man is then believed to have placed Isla in what is described as a small van with writing on the side.

Isla has three toes on her front paws.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious.

“We are also appealing for CCTV, dashcam, or video doorbell footage.”

Any person with information that might assist with locating Isla or the persons or vehicle involved is asked to call 101, quoting incident 526 of 19 April.