Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information that will assist in the recovery of a missing dog, who is believed to have been taken from Louth.

Isla is missing from Louth.

Isla the white and brown Springer Spaniel was last seen around 11pm yesterday (Wednesday) on Eastfield Road, before she jumped the fence from her garden and was picked up by the unknown offender.

The man is then believed to have placed Isla in what is described as a small van with writing on the side.

Isla has three toes on her front paws.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious.

“We are also appealing for CCTV, dashcam, or video doorbell footage.”

