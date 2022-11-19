Your help is needed to bring a much-loved dog home who is currently lost in Mablethorpe.

Marley, a four-year-old Golden Labrador-cross, is a very nervous foreign rescue who has been missing since Tuesday after his owner dropped a retractable lead and it made him jump, and he bolted from Sherwood Field in Mablethorpe.

It is the second time he has escaped this year, and his owners are extremely worried for his safety.

Marley has a coat on, a collar with tag, and a short lead still attached.

And now Beauty’s Legacy - Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare, a charity that helps reunite lost and stolen animals with their owners, is appealing for members of the public to help bring Marley home – but not to chase him as this will scare him further.

Spokesman Lisa Dean said: “We need to urge members of the public not to approach follow or try to catch him. He needs to be left to settle so that we can either safely trap him or he will calm down and find his way home again.