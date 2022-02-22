Gainsborough boy makes pledge to walk 32,000 steps every day in March for The Ambulance Staff Charity

Lucas Artiss is a big fan of the UK’s ambulance services and dreams of becoming a paramedic when he’s older.

Lucas, 13, is a regular participant of Hit The Ambulance, where players hit an ambulance with kindness by leaving the staff members thank you notes and gifts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also received two community hero awards for his voluntary work where he spends 12 hours most weekends providing ambulance crews with hot drinks and cake.

Lucas Artiss has pledged to walk more than 32,000 steps every day in March for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC)

Julie Artiss, Lucas’ mum, said: “Lucas is amazing, not many kids his age would spend hours at a weekend handing out drinks to crews outside the hospital in winter, but he does it without fail.

"I am so proud of what he achieved last year, not only in his challenge but also at school. He is determined to try and raise more money to help ambulance staff across the country rather than just our local area.”

Last year Lucas set himself the challenge to walk 30,000 steps a day in March and absolutely smashed his target by racking up more than 978,000 steps and raising more than £1,500 for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

This year Lucas wants to go bigger and raise even more to support the UK’s ambulance staff.

Lucas said: “Ambulance crews are still working so hard, and I have seen with my own eyes the toll it can take on them. We need to take care of them, so that they can take care of us. That’s why I want to raise even more for TASC this year.”

Next month, Lucas will begin his March a Million challenge by walking more than 32,000 steps every day.

Lucas’ current fundraising target is £1,000 which can help TASC provide an extra 22 counselling sessions for ambulance staff members struggling with their mental health or 16 hours of financial wellbeing support with TASC’s Money Advisor.

To support Lucas and make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucas-artiss2.