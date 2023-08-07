Plenty of fun activities at Discover Gainsborough Markets during the summer holidays

With the school holidays in full swing, Discover Gainsborough Markets has an exciting line up of free events planned for children, families and friends.

Summer activities include an 8ft climbing wall, a literature village and talented musicians are all booked in.

All activities will take place in Gainsborough Market Place supporting the regular market traders, who will be offering a range of fresh and local produce, summer fashion bargains and traditional retail.

West Lindsey District Councillor, Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West ward, is looking forward to seeing the market place filled with people supporting the local market.

She said: “We are incredibly excited to be holding such an exciting range of events this summer in the heart of Gainsborough.

"We know the Market Place is important to the community and their continued support on the regeneration is greatly appreciated. “This is a fantastic opportunity for local residents to get involved in something fun this summer, and most importantly the events are free.”

The monthly Farmers and Craft Market on Saturday, August 12, will be host to an eight-metre-high professional climbing wall, between 9am and 2pm.

On Saturday, September 9, the Market Place will host a Literature Village with market stalls dedicated to all things book related. There will be authors and poets promoting their work; readings and storytelling; as well as publishers, booksellers, book illustrators, craft makers and book themed products.

Earthbound Misfits’ fantastical ‘Crab and Crumb will be joining the market traders and the Literature Village, trading their weird and wonderful wares.

Zeph the multi-talented musician and one-man band extraordinaire will be coming back to his hometown of Gainsborough to perform catchy tales of his adventures over the years.

He will be playing Gainsborough Markets on Saturday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 22.

Entertainment will finish by 2pm at the latest.

As all these events are outdoors they may not take place in bad weather.