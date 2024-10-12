‘Pocket rocket’ Majorie honoured for 30 years of service to Royal British Legion
Marjorie Kavanagh was presented with a special badge at the recent meeting of the Skegness branch, in the presence of the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion county chairman John Johnson.
Lincolnshire World caught up with Marjorie in the Poppy Shop in the Hildreds Centre helping with the branch’s latest project to create a display for the Clock Tower at Remembrance.
In her element serving the public and keeping fellow members in check, she reluctantly spared a few minutes to talk about her amazing service record.
"I really don’t like the limelight,” she admitted, reminded by Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner that on this occasion she really had no option.
A veteran, Marjorie moved to Skegness from Hong Kong after serving in the Coldstream Guards for 22 years.
"I got involved with the Royal British Legion here because my late husband was the Standard Bearer,” she said. “It’s something I enjoy doing.
"It was a very different branch then – there were lots of older members who were veterans.
"Now the membership is much younger.”
Majorie said she was enjoying being involved in the Clock Tower project. “It’s D-day,” she said, indicating the final poppies were being put in place in readiness.
"I think it’s fantastic – no words can describe it really.”
Watching on was Tracy Turner, who described Marjorie as her the Legion’s ‘pocket rocket’.
"Thirty years is just amazing – she is doing something she really loves, she excels at it and she’s our pocket rocket,” said Tracy.
"Without any volunteers there is no Poppy Appeal and to have somebody like Marjorie is amazing and we are so lucky.
"Even though she doesn’t want any thanks or any praise, she needs to be recognised.”
