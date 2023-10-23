Register
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Poignant farewell to Burma Star Standard ahead of Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal launch

In a poignant ceremony, the Standard of the Skegness and Mablethorpe branch of the Burma Star Association has been formerly laid-up ahead of the launch of the Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 20:42 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:01 BST
Former chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion Les Constantine performs his final duty for the Skegness and Mablethorpe branch of the Burmar Star Association as their Standard is laid up. Kevin Woolley carries the new Standard of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.Former chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion Les Constantine performs his final duty for the Skegness and Mablethorpe branch of the Burmar Star Association as their Standard is laid up. Kevin Woolley carries the new Standard of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.
Former chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion Les Constantine performs his final duty for the Skegness and Mablethorpe branch of the Burmar Star Association as their Standard is laid up. Kevin Woolley carries the new Standard of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.

Sadly, there are no more Burma Star veterans in the association and members of the Royal British Legion (RBL), guests and local dignitaries gathered to see the Standard paraded for the last time at St Matthew’s Church in Skegness.

Sunday’s ceremony – which also saw the Standard of the Skegness branch of the RBL laid-up and a new one dedicated – was especially emotional for veteran Les Constanine.

Mr Constantine has carried the Burma Star Standard for the past 20 years. He said it had been an honour to have paraded the standard for the final time.

Most Popular
Veterans, cadets and guests gather with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry outside St Matthew's Church, Skegness.Veterans, cadets and guests gather with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry outside St Matthew's Church, Skegness.
Veterans, cadets and guests gather with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry outside St Matthew's Church, Skegness.

"Members of my family served in Burma and it is sad to see the standard go but, sadly, it is time because of lack of members,” he said. "There will never be another Burma but the Air Force, Navy and Army, like the Royal British Legion, will carry on.”

Secretary of the local Burma Star Association Barbara Hall said she had promised their former president, Reg Bowers, that when the time came for the Standard to be laid up it would be done properly.

"Today is his day too and I’m thinking of him,” she said.

Burma Star veteran Alfred Conway, 98, from Anderby Creek was among the congregation.

"Seeing the Standard laid-up has been very emotional,” he said> I am the last veteran in the district and today has brought back many memories.”

This year’s launch of the Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal takes place at East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre on Saturday,

As many as 30 standards from around the county will be paraded in the shadow of the Avro Lancaster NX611 'Just Jane'.

The appeal will be launched by John Thornhill, the National Parade Marshal of the RBL.

He was invited by John Johnson, Lincolnshire County Chairman of the RBL. “We are really excited Mr Thornhill has accepted our invitation.

"The Lincolnshire Poppy Appeal launch has an exemplory reputation and we look forward to showing Mr Thornill what we do.”

The ceremony at East Kirkby Aviation Centre at East Kirkby Airfield (PE23 4DE) starts on Saturday, October 28, at 11am

Related topics:Mablethorpe