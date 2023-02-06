Poignant memorial of the coastal flood

A service of memorial wrapped up several days of commemoration of one of the East Coast’s most devastating natural disasters.

Deputy Mayor Paul Russell, Rev. Peter Lilley, and Mayor Steve Holland, lead a service of rememberance at Mablethorpe Library marking the 70th Anniversary of the 1953 floods.

Mablethorpe Library, and later Mablethorpe Rock, were the venues for a Service of Remembrance on Tuesday (January 31) to mark the 70th anniversary of 1953 floods which devastated the coast along ​Mablethorpe, Sutton-on-Sea and Skegness on January 31, 1953.

Attending the service were dignitaries including Mablethorpe’s Mayor Steve Holland and Deputy Mayor Paul Russell, and the service was led by Rev. Peter Lilley.

Mayor Holland said the memorial service, and the anniversary events as a whole, were brilliant with upwards of 1,900 people attending the events in Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea:

“The commemorations were brilliant and we had a really good turn out.