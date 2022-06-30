Poignant wreath-laying marks 40 years since Falklands war

A short service was held at Horncastle War Memorial Centre on Tuesday (June 14) to mark the 40th anniversary of the surrender of the Argentinian Forces, which ended the Falklands War in 1982.
A commemorative wreath was laid during the service, in memory of those who lost their lives during the conflict, while an address was given by Reverend Charles Patrick.
Representatives of Horncastle organisations included Mayor and Horncastle Town Council chairman Brian Burbidge,
Julian Millington, the Royal British Legion’s Horncastle branch chairman said, "Remembrance is one of the key reasons the Royal British Legion exists. 258 British troops were killed during the War and 777 injured.
"Additionally there are many who have faced difficult times in their lives, as a result of being involved in this conflict. As an organisation we remember them all."