Police and council working to tackle safety concerns in Boston and build 'better community relations'

A multi-agency partnership to ‘build better community relations’ and tackle safety concerns has yielded ‘vast improvements’ - according to Boston Borough Council.

Efforts are being made to tackle anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping offences in Boston.

As reported last month, the council and police announced a crackdown on anti-social behaviour (ASB) offences in the town, after a spate of incidents in the West Street area, among others, which saw vandalism and members of the public being threatened and intimidated by groups of drunken men.

The latest joint-agency working approach also looked to tackle the ongoing issue of fly-tipping across the town.

A council spokesperson explained: “The joint agency working, made possible through local police, council enforcement and anti-social behaviour teams, offers a dedicated service to help crackdown on reports of ASB, littering and fly-tipping in the area.

"It builds on existing work by the partnership, including close working with private landlords on bin contamination, fly-tipping, over-occupied HMOs, and operations such as clean-sweep which prevented the illegal disposal of 10 tonnes of construction waste, as well as the seizure of three vehicles.”

Recently, they have taken action on issues in the Oxford Street area.

The spokesperson went on: “Following recent reports of ASB, littering and fly-tipping in Oxford Street, the partnership have been able to make great improvements, and it has been recognised by the residents who have come to us to say “thank you for sorting out the issues and taking our concerns and reports seriously, a huge thank you to the street cleaning team who come regularly to clean up the mess that’s left near the riverside steps on a regular basis.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of the council, said: “I would like to thank our teams and the police for the continued dedication to the issues we face on a daily basis in our town.

"Our aim is to crackdown on anti-social behaviour, littering and fly-tipping in particular; and with multi-agency working I think this is the best way.