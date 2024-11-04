There has been a series of reports of pellet or BB guns being shot at windows in Gainsborough.

​Police have received eight separate reports since October 17, where windows have been smashed or damaged, with a small circle hole being present in the window.

This would indicate the damage has been caused by a pellet or ball bearing.

All the incidents reported have taken placed in the Park Springs Road and Riseholme Road areas of Gainsborough.

They include incident 27 of October 17, at Queensway; incident 147 of October 24, at Keelby Road; incident 510 of October 25, at Phoenix Court; incident 165 of October 26, at Fillingham Close; incident 438 of October 26, at Caenby Row, Riseholme Road; incident 109 of October 27, at Fillingham Close; incident 112 of October 28, at Aisby Walk and incident 125 of October 28, at Fernwood Mews, Park Spring Road.

Inspector Mike Head, from the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is something we are treating really seriously.

“We have thankfully had no reports of anyone being injured, but there is a significant risk that someone could end up very badly injured with a pellet smashing through a window and potentially either hitting someone inside or smashing the glass.

“We have made it a priority for the local teams to investigate and find those responsible.

“There is lots of work going on in the background including following up on police intelligence, and viewing CCTV and other footage, and we are also carrying out patrols in the area.

“Our plea is for anyone who has information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If you have been a victim and not made a report, please do so, so we can continue to build our intelligence around these incidents.

“We believe there will be people in the community who have credible information we can make use of, and together we can hopefully find those responsible."

If you can help, please contact the local police team directly via [email protected] and reference 'BB gun incidents' in the subject line or alterntively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.