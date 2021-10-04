Police appeal after fail-to-stop collision in Woodhall Spa

Police appeal

On Sunday September 26, a car allegedly collided with parked vehicles in Alexandra Road, and damaged them, between 5pm and 7pm.

It was reported that a black Fiat Panda failed to stop at the scene.

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist officers with their enquiries, get in touch:

• Call 101 and quote incident 487 of September 26.

• Email Detective Constable Jonathan Best ([email protected]) and quote incident 487 of September 26 in the subject box.