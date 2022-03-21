Police appeal after fatal crash at Burwell

Appeal following fatal crash

A motorbike and Ford Kuga were involved in the collision at the Maiden Well Lane junction at around 3.28pm.

The motorcyclist, a woman aged 52, died at the scene. Next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car received minor injuries.

The road was closed and expected to re-open in the early hours.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.