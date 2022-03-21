Police appeal after fatal crash at Burwell

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A16 at Burwell yesterday (Sunday).

By Dianne Tuckett
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:33 am
Appeal following fatal crash

A motorbike and Ford Kuga were involved in the collision at the Maiden Well Lane junction at around 3.28pm.

The motorcyclist, a woman aged 52, died at the scene. Next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car received minor injuries.

The road was closed and expected to re-open in the early hours.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

If you can assist with the investigation, call them on 101, quoting incident 263 of March 20.

